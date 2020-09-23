Tiger Woods opened his first public golf course! The details are here!

© Instagram / Tiger Woods





Tiger Woods amazed his admirers with another good news – yesterday he played in the Paynes Valley Cup and opened his first public golf course at Golf Big Cedar. However, that was not only his merit.

On his official Instagram page, Tiger Woods thanked Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy for playing in the Paynes Valley Cup. He also expressed his gratitude to Johnny Morris for his contribution. Woods has been excited about opening his first public golf course at Golf Big Cedar with the help of his TGR Design team.

The Payne's Valley Golf Course took place at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri. It is interesting to know that it got its name in honor of Ozarks native Payne Stewart.

The Payne's Valley Cup took place September 22 and broadcasted on Golf Channel. In the next video, you can see every shot made by Tiger Woods. His fans are pleased with Woods' professionalism.