© Instagram / Tiger Woods





Tiger Woods had a serious accident





Legendary golfer Tiger Woods had a serious accident, was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery. This is reported to the athlete's Tiwtter.

Follow us on Telegram: proven facts, only important

© Instagram / Tiger Woods





As noted, Woods had an accident without the involvement of other cars in California. American media footage from the scene shows that Woods' car flew off the road, overturned and was badly damaged.

Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, says Woods has significant orthopedic injuries to his right leg.

According to him, the golfer had an urgent operation: rods were inserted into the shin to stabilize open fractures, and a combination of screws and pins was inserted into the foot. There was also intervention in muscle tissue to relieve pressure due to edema.

It is noted that Woods is now conscious and is undergoing recovery at the hospital.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the airbags helped Woods survive and the interior of the car remained largely intact, WQAD8 ABC News reports.

The sheriff also noted that the police found no smells of alcoholic intoxication or signs of other substances acting on Woods. He did not specify how fast the golfer was traveling.