© Instagram / Tina Turner





HBO has announced a documentary about Tina Turner





HBO has announced the imminent premiere of a documentary about singer Tina Turner. Reported by Pitchfork.

The film tells about the beginning of Turner's career and the revival of her career in the 1980s.

© Instagram / Tina Turner





In addition, viewers will learn the details of the artist's relationship with her husband and colleague Ike Turner, from whom she was abused.

The tape will consist of a large number of archival footage and interviews with the singer herself. The speakers in the project will be actress and activist Angela Bassett, producer and Turner's husband Erwin Bach, and TV presenter Oprah Winfrey.

The documentary will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on March 27.