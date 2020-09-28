© Instagram / Tom Brady





Tom Brady showed his daughter but what's wrong with her face?





The well-known quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers does not conceal his children from the public and has shown his 7-year old daughter on his Instagram. She looks strange enough, though.

Tom Brady played for the New England Patriots for a long period of time and has shown great professional results. He has got three children – the elder son was born from actress Bridget Moynahan, and the younger son and daughter were born from Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen.

In the photo shared by the footballer, his daughter Vivian is wearing a white beekeeper's uniform. Her face is a little dirty, probably, because she had tried some bee products. Tom Brady captioned the photo, «My Vivi, the sweetest little». He obviously loves her!

Tom Brady has recently starred in a short film project called «Born of a Dream». The project can be seen on http://iwc.com. Some of Tom's fans complain that he has changed saying «he's gone Hollywood on us and forgot about how he got there. Who supported him for 20 years». Brady is definitely an awesome football quarterback «but questionable ethics».