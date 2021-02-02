© Instagram / Tom Brady





2000 card autographed by Tom Brady sold for over $ 550,000





A 2000 Tom Brady signed rookie card sold at auction for $ 555,998, Yahoo Sports reported.

The map from Brady's first season with the New England Patriots was rated PSA Gem Mint 10 in 2000, which means it has survived in near-perfect condition. The card was sold through eBay. While the price tag of nearly $ 556,000 is impressive, the incognito buyer paid another $ 8 for shipping.

© Instagram / Tom Brady





In his first season, Brady, who was selected in the sixth round of the 1999 draft, played just one game in the NFL. Subsequently, Tom achieved outstanding success and is considered one of the best players in the history of American football. He won the Super Bowl 6 times (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII) and was named MVP of these matches 4 times, participated in the NFL All-Star Games 14 times.

On February 7, the 43-year-old will try to win the Super Bowl for the 7th time - his Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play against the Kansas City Chiefs.