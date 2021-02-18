© Instagram / Tom Brady





Tom Brady gets knee surgery





Officially, Tom Brady has not received a single injury over the past 21st season in his career. Unofficially, his left knee is injured. And the comments on the nature of this injury vary greatly.

Bucks head coach Bruce Eriens said the other day that Brady's knee needs a «cleanup.» Boston Globe's Ben Wolin says the upcoming surgery is «more than just a little cleaning.»

© Instagram / Tom Brady





According to the journalist, an unnamed source told him:

«When everything comes out, it will make the legend even greater.»

Brady has never been featured on the team's injury records this season. Several times on Wednesdays, he did not train for reasons «not related to injury,» as stated in the protocols. However, during a recent parade in Tampa, a brace could be seen on Tom's left knee.

If Brady did play through injury this season, it might make him even greater (though much more?), But it also adds questions to the Tampa coaching staff.

As long as the injured player did not appear on injury reports, the Buccaneers could face a league penalty for concealing such a fact.