Filming Mission: Impossible 8 starring Tom Cruise postponed
By: Linda Davis
2021-02-20 04:45:34
The eighth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise starring Tom Cruise will not begin filming immediately after the completion of the seventh part.
As Deadline has learned, as production of Mission: Impossible 7 is nearing completion, Paramount has changed its original plans to begin filming the eighth part immediately thereafter.
Sources claim that filming has been postponed due to the changing premiere calendar. After all, Mission star Tom Cruise will be involved in the promo of Top Gun: Maverick, which is due out on July 2, and will not be able to act for some time.
Mission Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie reported on Instagram the day before that the team has completed successful filming in the Middle East and is returning to London to add a few «finishing touches» to the future film.
Mission: Impossible 7 is set to premiere on November 19, 2021. Before Paramount decided to adjust the filming plan, Mission: Impossible 8 was due out on November 4, 2022.