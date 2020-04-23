© Instagram / Tom Hanks





Tom Hanks paid tribute to producer Tom Miller who died this month





Tom Hanks, the star of the movie «Cast Away», married actress Rita Wilson in 1988 and has lived with his wife ever since. The couple has two sons, the oldest of whom, Chester Marlon «Chet» Hanks, has become a rapper and an actor. It is funny to hear when someone calls Tom Hanks a pedophile. He hasn't been arrested even once in his life.

Hanks performed the role of Chuck Noland in the 2000 survival drama «Cast Away». He acted as Fred Rogers in television program «A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood». The star also appeared in the «Saturday Night Live» show as host and as a guest. Hanks' net worth is $350 million.

On March 12, Tom Hanks and his wife were diagnosed with coronavirus during their trip to Australia where they were shooting documentary «Elvis». On March 25, they came back to the USA.

In his fresh post on Twitter, Tom Hanks paid tribute to Tom Miller, who produced a number of classic «TGIF» sitcoms and founded «Miller-Boyett Productions». He's known for producing comedy series «Family Matters». Miller died of heart disease at the age of 79 on April 5, 2020.