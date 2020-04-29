© Instagram / Tom Hanks





Tom Hanks and his wife are going to donate their plasma to those with COVID-19





Tom Hanks is a well-known actor, first of all, for the role of Chuck Nolan in the adventure drama movie «Cast Away» (2000). He co-starred Meg Ryan in «Joe Versus the Volcano» (1990), «Sleepless in Seattle» (1993) and romantic comedy «You've Got Mail». Unlike the President of the USA who suggested funny methods of fighting COVID-19, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are ready to donate their blood.

The actor perfectly embodied into television personality Fred Rogers who hosts the «Mister Rogers' Neighborhood» show. His and Samantha Lewis' son, Colin Lewes, has built a great actor career too. He is known for the movies such as «King Kong», «Orange County», «The Great Buck Howard», «The House Bunny», and the «Jumanji» series.

The rumors that Tom Hanks is a pedophile are absolute nonsense. On the contrary, the celebrity has got a big heart. Along with his wife they are some of the first celebrities who expressed their desire to fight the coronavirus by donating their blood that carries precious coronavirus antibodies.

Tom informed about their intentions during a podcast on NPR. While some people found the news very pleasing, others turned out to be too pragmatic. One person said: «People don't die from the covid, but because they already have other diseases.»