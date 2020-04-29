 News > Tom Hanks


Tom Hanks and his wife are going to donate their plasma to those with COVID-19
© Instagram / Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks and his wife are going to donate their plasma to those with COVID-19


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-29 14:47:26

Tom Hanks is a well-known actor, first of all, for the role of Chuck Nolan in the adventure drama movie «Cast Away» (2000). He co-starred Meg Ryan in «Joe Versus the Volcano» (1990), «Sleepless in Seattle» (1993) and romantic comedy «You've Got Mail». Unlike the President of the USA who suggested funny methods of fighting COVID-19, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are ready to donate their blood.

The actor perfectly embodied into television personality Fred Rogers who hosts the «Mister Rogers' Neighborhood» show. His and Samantha Lewis' son, Colin Lewes, has built a great actor career too. He is known for the movies such as «King Kong», «Orange County», «The Great Buck Howard», «The House Bunny», and the «Jumanji» series.

The rumors that Tom Hanks is a pedophile are absolute nonsense. On the contrary, the celebrity has got a big heart. Along with his wife they are some of the first celebrities who expressed their desire to fight the coronavirus by donating their blood that carries precious coronavirus antibodies.

Tom informed about their intentions during a podcast on NPR. While some people found the news very pleasing, others turned out to be too pragmatic. One person said: «People don't die from the covid, but because they already have other diseases.»

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...