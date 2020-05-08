 News > Tom Hanks


Tom Hanks became a hero after donating blood for the fight against COVID-19
© Instagram / Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks became a hero after donating blood for the fight against COVID-19


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-08 16:53:16

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife already managed to fight the coronavirus in March. And in April, the star told they were going to become blood and plasma donors to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.

According to Tom, his wife and he offered their blood themselves and none asked them about this. On April 29, Hanks and Wilson said they had indeed become plasma donors for the development of a coronavirus vaccine. But what's more important they donated the plasma for free! Would you do the same?

Netizens were stunned by this act and admitted there were no ways they could possibly love Tom Hanks more. Most of them were so excited that they made a suggestion of Tom Hanks as the only hero who will save humanity in 2020.

At the same time, some users even said they would be happy to take a bath in the blood of Tom Hanks. Another interesting idea was expressed by users who offered to create some movie «Pandemic» about COVID-19 and to awrd Tom Hanks with the Oscar. Although, some people added that would be the start of some horror movie where everyone turns into Tom Hanks. But everyone who got the vaccine would become 17% Tom Hanks and the entire society would be perfect.

What do you think about the story? Would you like to watch a movie about COVID-19?

  TOP

Idris Elba paid tribute to British rapper Tymusic Chijioke who died from COVID-19 Idris Elba paid tribute to British rapper Tymusic Chijioke who died from COVID-19
Cameron Boyce and Dove Cameron were more than just co-stars of “Descendants” Cameron Boyce and Dove Cameron were more than just co-stars of “Descendants”
Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have become too close. What unites them? Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have become too close. What unites them?
Young Jojo Siwa from “Dance Moms” hardly managed to hide her beauty: so sweet! Young Jojo Siwa from “Dance Moms” hardly managed to hide her beauty: so sweet!
Katie Holmes showed what she is doing in quarantine. You'll be shocked! Katie Holmes showed what she is doing in quarantine. You'll be shocked!
Denzel Washington, The “Training Day” star, offended Katie Couric Denzel Washington, The “Training Day” star, offended Katie Couric
Gwyneth Paltrow became the victim of Weinstein but Brad Pitt protected her Gwyneth Paltrow became the victim of Weinstein but Brad Pitt protected her
No cheating! Tristan Thompson did a claim about NBA's numbers No cheating! Tristan Thompson did a claim about NBA's numbers
“Hero” singer: Mariah Carey and Sting will participate in a concert in New York: details “Hero” singer: Mariah Carey and Sting will participate in a concert in New York: details
Caitlyn Jenner impressed everyone riding in a pink car without the roof. Watch the video! Caitlyn Jenner impressed everyone riding in a pink car without the roof. Watch the video!
Matt Damon received an Oscar for his tremendous acting. Learn the details! Matt Damon received an Oscar for his tremendous acting. Learn the details!
Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website
Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old