Tom Hanks shares his wife's new song, “Where's My Country Song?”





There is no doubt that Tom Hanks is proud of his wife, Rita Wilson. Recently, he has shared a new song of hers on his Twitter page. Listen to it right now!

Tom Hanks has become the star of numerous movies but his most prominent one is certainly the survival drama «Cast Away» released in 2000. Hanks also portrays legendary Fred Rogers in «A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood», which tells the story about kindness and friendship between Mr. Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Fred Rogers died in February, 2003.

Tom Hanks' son, Colin Hanks (from his first wife Samantha Lewes), Colin Lewes Hanks, has become a famous actor and director. He starred in such movies as «King Kong», «Orange County», «The Great Buck Howard», «The House Bunny», and the «Jumanji» series.

Tom Hanks recommends everyone to check out his wife's new song «Where's My Country Song?» The link can be found in his bio. By the way, he adds that he's a big fan of Rita Wilson. On April 30, Tom Hanks and his wife celebrated the 32nd Anniversary.