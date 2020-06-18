© Instagram / Tom Hanks





Tom Hanks counts days to first sports. Poor actor!





Tom Hanks obviously misses sports events, as he has shared his emotions on Instagram. This is really a hard time for sports fans!

Tom Hanks has starred in so many films that it is difficult to determine which of them is the best one. «Greyhound» is one of the latest movies and it will soon be released. Tom Hanks plays Commander Ernest Krause in it and has also contributed to the film as a screenwriter. Earlier, he performed the role of Fred Rogers in the biographical drama «A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood». For his role, Tom Hanks was nominated for the Golden Globes, Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards, Critics' Choice, BAFTA Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Tom Hanks has recently left an intriguing message in his Instagram post, «Ok! Up the Villa! First sports in 100 days. Hanx.» Tom is definitely looking forward to the renewal of football matches, just like millions of other sports fans across the country do.

The latest Tom's film «Greyhound» is based on the novel «The Good Shepherd» by C. S. Forester. It tells about a US Navy Commander (Tom Hanks) who defends a merchant ship convoy from the submarines attacking her during World War II. Although it's his first assignment, the commander adequately confronts the enemies.