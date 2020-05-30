Tom Hardy has starred in a new movie. Don't miss a great crime film!

© Instagram / Tom Hardy





Tom Hardy has announced on his official Instagram page that a new movie with him playing the main role has been released and will soon see the world.

Tom Hardy is known for his role of Alfie Solomons in the crime drama series «Peaky Blinders» but recently he has starred in a new movie «Capone». It is a biographical drama film in which the actor performs the role of the major character – Al Capone, a gangster with the nickname «Scarface» who was a crime boss for seven years but was finally imprisoned at the age of 33. It is interesting to check how the author of the movie has depicted real events from the life of Al Capone.

In his post, Tom Hardy has shared a poster with the image of Al Capone whose head is being broken to multiple pieces. What a symbolic portrait! The official motion soundtrack to the movie was made by the music band «EL-P».

You can watch the official trailer to the movie «Capone» (2020) right now! Tom Hardy has perfectly played the role of Al Capone – he has a proper absolutely ripped body and ideal facial features.