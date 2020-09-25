© Instagram / Tom Holland





Tom Holland has starred in a new movie. You need to watch it right now!





Tom Holland has informed his fans on Instagram that his new film has been released already. But where can it be watched? Let's take a look at details.

There have been numerous rumors that Tom Holland might be dating his «Spider-Man: Homecoming» co-star Zendaya but the truth is that they have never had an affair. They are just friends, while Tom is in a love relationship with his current girlfriend Nadia Parkes.

Holland has shared a cute picture from the shooting area of his new movie «The Devil All The Time». If you haven't seen it yet, «treat yourself to a little movie night». The movie can be watched on Netflix. Those who have already seen it are pleased with the film and say Holland deserves an Oscar for it.

While the majority of people are amazed with Tom Holland's new movie «The devil all the Time», Zendaya reacted in a quite unusual way to the news. Check it out by watching the next video!