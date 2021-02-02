© Instagram / Tom Holland





Tom Holland showed a new shot from the set of "Spider-Man 3" and hinted at the scale of the film





The picture again lit up the brother of the actor Harry Holland. There is an assumption who he played.

Tom Holland posted on Instagram a new shot from the filming of John Watts' Spider-Man 3 and hinted at what fans should expect from the upcoming blockbuster Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

© Instagram / Tom Holland





The picture shows Holland himself in a Spider-Man costume, and his younger brother Harry Holland, who was previously seen on the set, sits on his shoulders.

In the commentary, the actor made it clear that in the third part of the Spidey solo series, something incredibly large-scale will happen. Apparently, on the day this photo was taken, a scene was filmed that had a big impact on Holland:

«Today has been one of the brightest in my career. Those who were present understand what it is about. And for those who have not been on the site, it is better to buckle up !!! «.

It has long been known that the multiverse can play a large role in the plot, so some characters from other realities are expected to appear. So, it is likely that this episode was filmed with alternate Peter Parkers played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Or there was some other significant scene for the development of the MCU.

By the way, earlier it was suggested that Harry Holland was playing some petty criminal. In this picture, you can see how his hero was caught by Spider-Man.

By the way, recently there was a new shot from the series in which Michelle «MJ» Jones (Zendaya) works in a donut shop.

The film also stars Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Tony Revolori.

Spider-Man 3 is set to premiere on December 16th.