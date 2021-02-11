© Instagram / Tom Holland





Tom Holland replied if he wants to play James Bond





The actor spoke about the dream of any British artist.

Soon Daniel Craig will say goodbye to James Bond forever, so many are wondering who will be 007's next agent. Most British performers dream of playing the famous superspy with a license to kill, and Tom Holland is on that long list.

© Instagram / Tom Holland





The MCU star told about this in a recent conversation with the Variety portal, when he was asked which character he would gladly play in the future:

«I have a couple of new roles that I will be playing in the next few years, and I am very excited about that, but at the moment I cannot discuss them. However, as a young Briton with all his heart in love with cinema, I confess that I would like to embody the image of James Bond on the screen. So just in case, for your reference, I note: I look damn good in a suit. I'd be like a short James Bond [kidding]. «

According to analytical data from the bookmaker Ladbrokes, the main favorite, who will replace Craig as Her Majesty's agent, is now the star of the TV series «Bridgerton» Rehe Page. He is followed by Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden, Jack Lowden and Cillian Murphy.

Holland is currently filming Spider-Man 3, which is slated for release on December 17 this year, after which he will appear in the film adaptation of the Uncharted game franchise.