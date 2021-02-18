© Instagram / Tom Holland





Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley hit the road in a fresh snippet of Doug Lyman's fantasy "The Tread of Chaos"





The case when even a lie for good is physically impossible. Studio Lionsgate has published another excerpt from the fantastic thriller «The Tread of Chaos» by Doug Lyman («Edge of the Future»), where the main characters embark on their difficult journey around the world, which they know almost nothing about, and what they know may turn out to be a lie.

The adaptation of the first novel from the book trilogy by Patrick Ness «The Tread of Chaos» reveals the events of the near future. Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) meets the mysterious Viola (Daisy Ridley), wrecked on his planet, where women have disappeared and men are infected with Noise that reveals their thoughts to others.

In a dangerous New World, Viola's life is under threat, and Todd, who has vowed to protect her, will have to reveal his inner powers and the dark secrets of his home planet.

The film also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo, Cynthia Erivo, Demian Bichir, Kurt Sutter and others. The film directed by Lyman and written by Ness and Christopher Ford will be released in March March.