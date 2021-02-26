© Instagram / Tom Holland





Tom Holland and Zendaya show footage from the sequel to "Spider-Man"





Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon posted footage from the third installment of Spider-Man on Instagram. In addition, the actors suggested what the movie would be called.

The performer of the role of Spider-Man Tom Holland showed the three main characters who look in one direction in bewilderment. In his opinion, the film should be called «Spider-men: Phone Home», which in translation into Russian means «Spiderman: Call Home». «I am very pleased to announce the new name,» the actor wrote.

© Instagram / Tom Holland





Zendaya posted a photo of the main characters sitting at a computer with very focused facial expressions. The girl is sure that the picture will be called «Spider-Man: Home Slice» («Spiderman: Slice of the house»).

Jacob Batalon showed a shot from a dark basement, the faces of the actors are still very serious. He believes the sequel to Spider-Man will be titled Spider-Man: Homewrecker Spider-Man: Homewrecker.

In August 2020, the filmmakers announced the working title of the film - «Spider-Man: Homesick» («Spider-Man: Homesickness»). They have not yet announced the final decision.

The premiere will take place on December 17, 2021.