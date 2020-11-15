© Instagram / Tommy Lee





Tommy Lee's wife is going to file for divorce. Learn the details!





Tommy Lee has left a compromising video on Instagram showing too many bad habits the singer has. His wife is obviously sick and tired of it all!

Tommy Lee was the member of the «Mötley Crüe» for many years along with Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, and Vince Neil. At present, Tommy's net worth is estimated as $71 million. The singer has had a rich personal life and has been officially married four times. His second wife, actress Heather Locklear, lived with Lee for seven years. Only in two years after the divorce Tommy married Pamela Anderson after knowing her for four days. The couple got married on the beach. Pamela was Lee's wife for three years and gave birth to two sons. Last year Tommy Lee married internet personality Brittany Furlan.

Tommy Lee has recently shared a funny video on his Instagram page with the caption,» The wife's got me nailed!» In the video, Lee's wife Brittany acts as Tommy probably to demonstrate his poor behavior. She is constantly drumming, she smokes too much, she drinks a lot of coffee and she wants to drink vodka all the time. One of the followers commented, «She forgot to say dude every 5 seconds». How funny but at the same time plausible the video is!

Tommy Lee has released a new track called «Climb». According to his Twitter post, he has made it together with Blonde Don and

24kGoldn. If you listened to the Halloween In Hell podcast, you might recognize it.