 News > Tori Spelling


“People die!”: Tori Spelling from “Beverly Hills, 90210” accused of a deadly sin
© Instagram / Tori Spelling

“People die!”: Tori Spelling from “Beverly Hills, 90210” accused of a deadly sin


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-28 15:42:05

The 46-year-old daughter of Aaron Spelling, Tori, who took part in «The Masked Singer» as Unicorn and now can boast great $500 ,000 of net worth was accused of greedy manners. The colleague of Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth claimed her fans should pay crazy money just to have a simple talk with her!

During the COVID-19 quarantine, most celebs changed their way of communication with their fans and started doing this remotely. TV presenters take interviews with our favorite stars online, singers and musicians arrange online concerts, movie actors and Net-celebs just talk with fans in video chats.

All of this, of course, is done for free. But Tori Spelling decided to try to make money of such activities. She came up with an online meeting «for the elite», which only 20 fans could attend. The condition for participation was $95 the fans had to pay her. Needless to say, what a wave of indignation Tori caused.

«Everyone arranges free concerts, and you ask for money!», «Where should we get extra $95 when the whole world froze due to a pandemic?», «People die there, and you are trying to make money. What have you turned into?» – the star's fans wrote.

What do you think of the situation? Is Tori Spelling right or wrong? Would you pay her?

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...