“People die!”: Tori Spelling from “Beverly Hills, 90210” accused of a deadly sin





The 46-year-old daughter of Aaron Spelling, Tori, who took part in «The Masked Singer» as Unicorn and now can boast great $500 ,000 of net worth was accused of greedy manners. The colleague of Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth claimed her fans should pay crazy money just to have a simple talk with her!

During the COVID-19 quarantine, most celebs changed their way of communication with their fans and started doing this remotely. TV presenters take interviews with our favorite stars online, singers and musicians arrange online concerts, movie actors and Net-celebs just talk with fans in video chats.

All of this, of course, is done for free. But Tori Spelling decided to try to make money of such activities. She came up with an online meeting «for the elite», which only 20 fans could attend. The condition for participation was $95 the fans had to pay her. Needless to say, what a wave of indignation Tori caused.

«Everyone arranges free concerts, and you ask for money!», «Where should we get extra $95 when the whole world froze due to a pandemic?», «People die there, and you are trying to make money. What have you turned into?» – the star's fans wrote.

What do you think of the situation? Is Tori Spelling right or wrong? Would you pay her?