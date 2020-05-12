© Instagram / Tori Spelling





Tori Spelling, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, seems to be pregnant again!





Tori Spelling has shared a photo on her Instagram page in which she's pregnant. Is the actress expecting a sixth child? Let's find out!

«Beverly Hills, 90210» star can boast the net worth of $500 thousand. She's married to a good family man, Dean McDermott, with whom she's got five beautiful children. However, her fans are interested in her large tummy in the fresh photo on her Instagram page.

Tori Spelling confesses in her post that this photo was taken a month before she became a mother for the first time. The celebrity feels «blessed to have created, carried, nourished, and continue to raise five amazing human beings». Jack, her husband's son from the first marriage is her «bonus babe in life».

Tori Spelling consider motherhood to be a great privilege in life. She wears her scars and marks on her body with pride. The actress feels thankful to her body for growing and nurturing five lives. She thanks her husband for loving her. By the way, these days, the couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.



