Tori Spelling has impressed everyone with her skin! Check out the video!





Tori Spelling has advertised a magic skincare device on her Instagram page these days. Just take a look at her face!

Tori Spelling is known for her role of Donna Martin in the 1990-2000 teen drama television series «Beverly Hills, 90210», as well as the role of Alex Monday in the «Scary Movie». However, in reality, she has perfectly performed many other roles, which contributed to her net worth of $500 thousand as of 2020. Besides, Tori is a great mother of five beautiful children with her husband Dean McDermott.

Recently, the actress has posted a charming video on her Instagram page. She went online with her 3-year old son Beau Dean and captioned the video, «Beau gives me Beau-ty tips!» As far as it is known, Spelling has business that deals with different skincare products. You can see all of them on www.beautywithtori.com. In her video, Tori advertises a new skincare device called Lumi. According to her words, it has helped her to get rid of large pores and acne scars, due to which she didn't have the confidence with her skin.

You will probably agree that Tori looks great even without makeup. Her skin is so good! She is not only a beautiful woman but also a person with a big heart. Tori Spelling has announced that she and Cameo will be donating a part of her proceeds from every request to the «GLAAD» charity.