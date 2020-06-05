© Instagram / Travis Scott





Travis Scott doesn't care about the destiny of black people in his country. Check out the details here!





Based on how Travis Scott reacts to what is happening in the streets of the USA these days, it can be concluded that he does not really care about it. Here's the proof!

Travis Scott is not only known as a rapper and singer but also as a businessman in the field of shoes. The celebrity released his first shoe with Jordan Brand in summer of 2018. It was an Air Jordan 4 «Cactus Jack». Recently, Travis Scott teamed up with the game Fortnite developer to host an Astronomical concert in the game. It lasted for 15 minutes only but it was a great cosmic experience. Travis Scott has much time for his personal life too. It seems he is going to reconcile with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner after they split eight months ago.

© Instagram / Travis Scott





Unfortunately, the incredibly influential person in the world, Travis Scott, does not bother about the current situation in the country. The only thing he has done was posting a black picture on his Instagram page. Of course, this isn't going to change anything. Travis' readers comment like this, «Thanks, man, you just ended racism!» and «How convenient that you finally decide to say something during a trend».

It is interesting to observe the development of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's relationship. Take a look at the rapper answering 23 questions about his partner.