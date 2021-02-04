© Instagram / Travis Scott





Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are still "madly in love"





And they will probably be together again soon.

Two years after the breakup, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still have tender feelings for each other.

© Instagram / Travis Scott





They spend a lot of time together raising daughter Stormi, who turned 3 on Monday and is apparently still very close. A source told E! News that while the parents are focused on Stormy and their «great lifestyle,» there is definitely something more between them.

«Kylie and Travis are still madly in love,» said the source. - Every time they are together, you can see that they are overwhelmed with love. Their faces glow when they are together and both seem very happy. «

Apparently, their reunion may not be far off. The source added that they «do not rule out the possibility of being together again», but at the same time «do not force the relationship.»