© Instagram / Trippie Redd





Trippie Redd has presented the official video to his new song but people's opinions are contradicting





Trippie Redd has announced on his official Instagram page that the video to his song «Weeeeee» will soon see the world. Everyone is looking forward to it!

By the age of just 21, Trippie Redd has released four albums. He proves to be a true master of rapping who has collaborated with a number of other rappers. He has created «Tell Me U Luv Me» track with Juice WRLD. The work with rapper Lil Peep gave birth to song «Look At Me Now». Despite some misunderstanding with XXXTentacion the singers reconciled before his death. White was very sorry about his death and even released «Ghost Busters» in his memoriam.

In his fresh post on Instagram, Trippie Redd has informed his followers that he is going to present «Weeeeee» video to the world. He has shared a small abstract of the video on his page and hopes that it will be appreciated by people. Almost everyone who has watched it likes the «Weeeeee» video a lot. Some of the rapper's fans claim this song is absolutely viral.

Trippie Redd has recently shared the official music video to his new song «Weeeeee» on YouTube. Although people's opinions of the video are diverse, the most popular opinion is that everyone likes it. The visual aspect of the video is really cool, as well as the way they go from animated to real life. The rapper's hairstyles are funny but pretty. However, some people say that the «Weeeeee» part is annoying.