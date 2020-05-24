© Instagram / Trisha Paytas





Trisha Paytas, a curvy porn-star, confesses she eats in bed!





Trisha Paytas has recently announced on her official Twitter page that she has eaten often in bed lately. Do you do the same?

Despite being a porn-star, Trisha Paytas has been in a serious relationship with actor Jason Nash. They started dating in 2017, but broke up in February 2019. All of her other relationships haven't been as long and it's quite clear. Recently, she made a porn video with football wide receiver Chad Johnson. The «Big Brother» star was somewhat frustrated with sex with Trisha Paytas, though; however, he did not provide details.

© Instagram / Trisha Paytas





These days, the porn-star has declared on her Twitter that she has eaten in her bed lately and she loves it. Trisha Paytas also asked her followers whether they do the same. While some of them stated they do, others were indignant since they hate having crumbs in their bed.

Trisha Paytas has shared a sexy photo of hers while wearing a bikini. Most of the viewers loved her pretty bikini and the print on it, but some people recommended the star to buy a bikini that fits her. This one is too small for her.