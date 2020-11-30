© Instagram / Trisha Paytas





Trisha Paytas has changed her body again! Learn the details!





Trisha Paytas has shared a fresh photo of herself on her Instagram page. Look how the woman's changed her image!

Trisha Paytas is a famous YouTuber and media personality who likes to show her provocative photos on Twitter and TikTok. And it's no surprise - the celebrity worked as a stripper and appeared in many frank shows. Paytas starred in «My Strange Addiction» television series in 2010. Despite risking to develop skin cancer, Trisha admitted she was a tanning addict. Trisha identifies herself as a transgender who loves mainly to date gay males. Trisha Paytas began dating actor Jason Nash in 2017, but the couple split after David Dobrik's vlog demonstrated Nash kidding about having a sexual intercourse with Trisha and another woman.

These days, Trisha Paytas confessed in her Instagram post she was «preoccupied with 2005». She has also shared a photo in which she's having green long hair. In fact, that's just a wig but many people truly loved that image. Some of them don't support Trisha. One person even said that other people's supporting her makes her «loose hope in humanity».

Trisha Paytas has announced that her debut album «Sadboy2005» has been released these days. It can be downloaded or streamed. Some fans are obsessed with the album already.