Five embryos in a fridge: Tristan Thompson agreed to make a baby for Khloe Kardashian





29-year-old basketball player from «Married at First Sight» Tristan Thompson with the net worth of $ 35 mln agreed to give his sperm to his former lover, 35-year-old Khloe Kardashian. The star announced this to Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian in a new episode of the extremely popular (and boring) program «Keeping Up with the Kardashians.»

According to Khloe, this was quite an unusual decision as Tristan Thompson had broken up with her.

Khloe Kardashian was going to become a mother again (Chloe and Tristan have been raising their two-year-old daughter True.

Kardashian decided to take an in vitro fertilization procedure. Being in the middle of the process, Khloe took a break in injections and told her sisters Kortney and Kim Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner, about the possibility of using the sperm of her ex-boyfriend. She explained that he just needed to sign certain papers for this.

Kim and Kortney were clearly not happy with the idea, and both said a categorical no. Kortney laughed at Chloe's words, and Kendall trolled her a little offering her to attend a sperm bank.

The star is about to complete the process by the summer. Kardashian admitted that she waited for the best from the future with Thompson. According to her, she will feel much better knowing that there are five embryos in a fridge.

