 News > Tristan Thompson


Five embryos in a fridge: Tristan Thompson agreed to make a baby for Khloe Kardashian
© Instagram / Tristan Thompson

Five embryos in a fridge: Tristan Thompson agreed to make a baby for Khloe Kardashian


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-06 14:52:30

29-year-old basketball player from «Married at First Sight» Tristan Thompson with the net worth of $ 35 mln agreed to give his sperm to his former lover, 35-year-old Khloe Kardashian. The star announced this to Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian in a new episode of the extremely popular (and boring) program «Keeping Up with the Kardashians.»

According to Khloe, this was quite an unusual decision as Tristan Thompson had broken up with her.

Khloe Kardashian was going to become a mother again (Chloe and Tristan have been raising their two-year-old daughter True.

Kardashian decided to take an in vitro fertilization procedure. Being in the middle of the process, Khloe took a break in injections and told her sisters Kortney and Kim Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner, about the possibility of using the sperm of her ex-boyfriend. She explained that he just needed to sign certain papers for this.

Kim and Kortney were clearly not happy with the idea, and both said a categorical no. Kortney laughed at Chloe's words, and Kendall trolled her a little offering her to attend a sperm bank.

The star is about to complete the process by the summer. Kardashian admitted that she waited for the best from the future with Thompson. According to her, she will feel much better knowing that there are five embryos in a fridge.

What do you think about this situation?

  TOP

Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, showed what she's doing in quarantine Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, showed what she's doing in quarantine
Pete Davidson has changed his image! Check out how he looks now! Pete Davidson has changed his image! Check out how he looks now!
Dolly Parton reveals the secret of her youthfulness at the age of 74. Let's find out what it is! Dolly Parton reveals the secret of her youthfulness at the age of 74. Let's find out what it is!
Hidden meaning: Evangeline Lilly explained he real feelings about quarantine Hidden meaning: Evangeline Lilly explained he real feelings about quarantine
Halsey released a new song in collaboration with DJ Marshmello Halsey released a new song in collaboration with DJ Marshmello
The real reason for the hospitalization of Cardi B revealed! The real reason for the hospitalization of Cardi B revealed!
Fans of Zac Efron and Aron Piper unleashed a war: what's the reason? Fans of Zac Efron and Aron Piper unleashed a war: what's the reason?
What role does Ryan Gosling have in his own family? Eva Mendes' incredible reply What role does Ryan Gosling have in his own family? Eva Mendes' incredible reply
Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” revealed who her best friend is Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” revealed who her best friend is
Tom Holland, “Peter Pan” star, is a master of snowboarding! Watch the video! Tom Holland, “Peter Pan” star, is a master of snowboarding! Watch the video!
Celine Dion's fans celebrate the tenth anniversary of her “Taking Chances World Tour” Celine Dion's fans celebrate the tenth anniversary of her “Taking Chances World Tour”
Megyn Kelly has become the character of a popular movie! You need to watch it! Megyn Kelly has become the character of a popular movie! You need to watch it!
Caitlyn Jenner is afraid of the sun and that's what the star does! Caitlyn Jenner is afraid of the sun and that's what the star does!
Jussie Smollett seems to be thinking about a new project! Jussie Smollett seems to be thinking about a new project!
Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website
Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old