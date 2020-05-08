© Instagram / Tristan Thompson





No cheating! Tristan Thompson did a claim about NBA's numbers





The unforgettable member of Khloe and Kim Kardashian's family and the participant of «Married at First Sight» Tristan Tompson made a sharp claim about numbers in basketball.

NBA's basketball player Tristan Thompson became sure that all clubs should delete numbers 8 and 24 in memory of five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, who died on January 26 in a helicopter crash.

Thompson stressed that absolutely all NBA teams should withdraw numbers 8 and 24 from circulation.

These numbers were withdrawn from circulation in the club of «Lakers» in Los Angeles where Kobe Bryant played during his NBA career. Bryant became the 10th player in the history of the «Lakers», whose number was withdrawn from circulation, and the first player, in honor of whom two numbers were immediately withdrawn.

Bryant himself wanted to play under the 24th or 33rd number (under these numbers Kobe played in high school), but when he came to the «Lakers», the 24th was occupied and the 33rd was forever withdrawn from circulation in honor of the famous Karim Abdul-Jabbar. In view of this, before the 2005/2006 season, Kobe played under the 8th number.

As you know, Kobe Bryant and his daughter died in the morning of January 26 as a result of a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas (California), on which they went on a basketball helicopter to basketball training at the Mamba Academy in California, founded by Bryant. In total, nine people died in the crash.