Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are engaged?





Khloe Kardashian fueled rumors of her engagement by posting on Instagram a picture in which you can see a ring with a massive diamond on her ring finger.

Now, according to media reports, many fans of the TV star assume that Chloe proposed to Tristan Thompson, the father of her child.

Last summer, it became known that after a scandalous breakup, Chloe and basketball player Tristan Thompson decided to give their relationship another chance.

We will remind, Chloe broke off relations with Tristan in 2019 after he cheated on her with Jordin Woods, her sister's best friend Kylie Jenner.

Since then, however, Chloe and Tristan have maintained a friendship that seems to have quietly spilled over into romance again.