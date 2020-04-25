© Instagram / Tyler Perry





Tyler Perry, the owner of the “Tyler Perry” studios: “I haven't made any mistakes”





Initially, Tyler Perry had an unhappy life and he has made movies, plays and shows to portray the difficulties he has faced. His best-known role is the one of Madea. Perry is currently the owner of a Production company the «Tyler Perry» studios. His net worth has reached $700 million as of 2020.

The «Madea» series is based on several Tyler Perry's plays. He has become a famous media personality and a reputable television specialist, so that even producer Kenya Barris addressed him when making comedy series «BlackAF».

In one of the freshest videos on Instagram, Tyler Perry declares that he hasn't made any mistakes in his life. Even if he made them, God turned these mistakes into something positive, so that they did not have a negative impact on his life. That's a great message, I should say.

People like powerful messages from Tyler Perry who often speaks about his personal life and gives precious pieces of advice on different topics. Tyler Perry is an example of a person who has gained success despite his hard upbringing and difficult life situations.