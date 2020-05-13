© Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens





Vanessa Hudgens, the “High School Musical” star, takes the sun in the great company!





Vanessa Hudgens has recently shared a wonderful photo of her taking the sun. She's surrounded by the best people in her life. Check it out!

Vanessa Hudgens played the role of Gabriella Montez in the «High School Musical» film series. She co-starred Zac Efron whom she had a love affair with in far 2005. However, they aren't even friends today. In 2012, the actress became the part of the science fiction comedy «Journey 2: The Mysterious Island» starring also Michael Caine, Dwayne «The Rock» Johnson, and others.

In her recent post on, Vanessa Hudgens has shared the photo in which she's having rest with her sister Stella Hudgens and their mother. Vanessa is also holding her little dog in her hands. Her caption to the pic reads, «The Hudgens ladies,» which means that the dog is also a girl. Lol!

As you can see, Vanessa Hudgens is self-isolating with her family. But less than two months ago she did not acknowledge the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next day, though, she realized her mistake and apologized for her words on Instagram live.