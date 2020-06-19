© Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens





Vanessa Hudgens demands the arrest of the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor





In her recent Instagram post, Vanessa Hudgens shared her indignation with the impunity of the cops who shot Breonna Taylor three months ago.

Vanessa Hudgens is known for her role of Gabriella Montez in the musical television film «High School Musical». The actress was dating her co-star Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010. In 2019, Vanessa officially declared that they aren't friends any more. Probably, it was difficult for her to accept the fact of their breakup. However, in the beginning of 2020, the two renewed their friendly relationship.

© Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens





Vanessa Hudgens is deeply outraged with the fact that they still haven't arrested or fired the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor. She encourages her followers to keep fighting for her and they agree with this. What unacceptable actions of the government! If you are longing for justice too, you can email Mayor Gregor Fischer and demand he fire the cops involved in Breonna's death.

Just take a look at the perfect play of Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron in «High School Musical 2». In the following video they are singing a marvelous song called «Gotta Go My Own Way».