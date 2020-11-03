Vanessa Hudgens declared what her favorite holiday is. That's shocking!

© Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens





Vanessa Hudgens has recently made a statement that Halloween is her beloved time time of the year. She has celebrated it in a spooky way this year. Check out the pics!

By the age of 31, Vanessa Hudgens has not have many boyfriends. She started dating her «High School Musical» co-star Zac Efron in 2006. But in December 2010 broke up, and even their reconciliation in January 2011 did not help to revive their relationship. Several months later, Hudgens started dating Austin Butler. It seemed they were a perfect couple but they broke up ago after eight years of relationship. Due to the «High School Musical» series the celebrity has found a close friends of hers - Ashley Tisdale. The girls are still in a close relationship.

Vanessa Hudgens has shared a scary photo on her official Instagram page. The actress is depicted with her friends GG Magree and Vince Rossi. All of the guys are wearing spooking Halloween outfits. Most of the star's followers love the pic very much and even share their desire to join the friends' company too. Vanessa looks hot wearing a white sleep dress, black stockings and a pair of white gloves. The caption to the pic reads, «Halloween will never be over in my soul».

Vanessa Hudgens was recently on Instagram Live on October 31. She's having an image of a «Halloween queen» wearing a black top and featuring dark make-up. The actress tells she has become the part of musical «Tick, Tick... Boom!» by American composer Jonathan Larson. The actress also showed her boyfriend. That's a skeleton whose name is Jack!