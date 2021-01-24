Vanessa Hudgens has become a bad girl. Here's the evidence!

© Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens





Vanessa Hudgens known for her «High School Musical» role seems to have changed her image and now she looks like a bad girl. Just take a look at the actress' last photo!

Vanessa Hudgens was dating her «High School Musical» co-star Zac Efron from 2006 till 2010; however, their relationship ceased its existence abruptly. The actress started a love affair with actor Austin Butler almost immediately after the previous breakup. As a matter of fact, Austin Butler initiated the split after almost nine years together. The couple were having long-distance conflicts. Vanessa Hudgens' current boyfriend is MLB player Cole Tucker. They were first seen together last November. Due to «High School Musical» Vanessa Hudgens found her best friend - Ashley Tisdale. The ladies have gone through many of life's difficulties together. However, Vanessa does not forget about Selena Gomez with whom she's also in a great friendly relationship.

Vanessa Hudgens has recently shared a cute photo on her Instagram page. In the photo, she's demonstrating her seducing bright makeup that gives bad girl sandy vibes. Vanessa is so beautiful! According to her caption, she has been workin hard lately. The actress confesses she's inspired and feels hopeful for the USA. She supports Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

