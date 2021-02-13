© Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens





And how cold she is: almost naked Vanessa Hudgens on a winter walk





Taking a contrast shower in the morning, tempering in a bathing suit, admiring the snow-capped hills - for many it is like torture, but for others it is a routine.

It is commendable, of course, but few will agree to such extreme procedures without a good reason. For example, the famous actress Vanessa Hudgens loves to take beautiful pictures in nature, and it does not matter that it is snowing and cold outside: there is a goal - I see no obstacles.

A black down jacket, neon moon rovers, and then everything is like a dream: a spectacular black swimsuit, a headband and a pair of gold earrings. The actress is stunning as always, the main thing is that after the photo shoot no one gets sick!