Vin Diesel supports the black community in America





Vin Diesel has demonstrated his sympathy and support for black people on his Instagram page. He is not talkative but his picture speaks for itself.

Vin Diesel is known for perfect portrayal of different sorts of roles in various films but it was his role of Dominic Toretto in the action adventure film «Fast & Furious» that made him a real star. He has rebuilt his friendly relationship with actor Dwayne Johnson recently. By the way, there were some rumors about Diesel's death. Fortunately, the news turned out to be fake. Vin Diesel is healthy and alive!

Vin Diesel hasn't been on social networks for a long time already, which contributed to the spread of the fake news about his death. Only yesterday the actor brought some joy to his followers on Instagram by sharing a new post. That's a black picture symbolizing his support for black people in the country.

The news about Vin Diesel's death appeared on Facebook and was saying that he died during the car stunt in his backyard. Besides, there was also a message on BBC. Some people really believed the news, since the actor hasn't been active on social media since May 23. Vin Diesel has been the victim of two death hoaxes in the past.