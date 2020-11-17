© Instagram / Vin Diesel





Vin Diesel has spent two decades with the same woman. What a surprise!





Vin Diesel has announced on his official Instagram page that he has lived with his partner for two decades already. But why aren't they married?

Vin Diesel is undoubtedly a talented actor who has starred in a great number of movies and television series. He perfectly performed the role of Dominic Toretto in action adventure film «Fast & Furious» in 2001. The star also played the lead role in the 2013 action Sci-fi «Riddick». A couple of years ago, Vin Diesel was in feud with actor Dwayne Johnson. The reason that provoked their feud was that Dwayne insulted the star. Fortunately, the actors are in friendly relations again.

On his Instagram page, Vin Diesel has shared a cute photo of himself and his partner, Paloma Jiménez. They look so sweet in the photo! Vin's caption to the photo reads, «Two decades... All love, Always». It seems they still love each other after having spent so many years together; however, the couple haven't married officially. Despite this fact, Vin and Paloma gave birth to three children.

Vin Diesel is going to join Thor Love & Thunder, according to the CBC. Honestly, many people are suprised the actor hasn't played a villain yet. This movie is going to be interesting. Unfortunately, they won't start filming till January.