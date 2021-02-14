© Instagram / Vin Diesel





"Bloodshot" with Vin Diesel is nominated for an Oscar





This is the first time in quite a long time that no Marvel Studios projects have been released to receive an Academy Award nomination in the visual effects category, but that doesn't mean there are no comic book films on the shortlist.

2020 releases like Birds of Prey and Bloodshot have managed to fall into this category, one of the few awards that are usually filled with crowd-pleasing blockbusters.

Other shortlisted nominees include Love and Monsters, Munk, Midnight Sky, Mulan, Ivan, the One and Only, Soul, Argument and Welcome to Chechnya.

The film, which earned 29% on Rotten Tomatoes, likely attracted attention largely because of the way it featured the nanotechnology that was used to create Bloodshot. In addition, Vin Diesel played the main role.