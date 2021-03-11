© Instagram / Vin Diesel





The premiere of the movie "Fast and Furious 9" with the actor Vin Diesel was postponed





There are still significant constraints in the film industry that have forced the release of films to be postponed.

For the third time, Universal Pictures postponed the premiere of the next part of the action movie «Fast and Furious 9.»

This is reported by The Variety and announced the new release date of the film - June 25.

The likely reason for the postponement of the premiere of the film is the fear of the film studio that it may not pay off, because $ 200 million was invested in the tape.

«Fast and Furious 9»:

The main role in the film was played by Vin Diesel. The film was directed by Justin Lin. Earlier in the teaser, the main characters were shown - Dominic Toretto and Letti Ortiz, who now live a happy family life and raise a son. But this idyll is in danger.

Initially, the film was intended to be released in April April 2021, and then in May.

Earlier it became known that the franchise will end with the eleventh film.