© Instagram / Whoopi Goldberg





Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy become friends in Harlem





Whoopi Goldberg will co-star on the Amazon TV series Harlem. According to Deadline, the film will tell about the friendship of four black women, former classmates of New York University.

Goldberg's heroine is Dr. Eliza Pruitt, an energetic department head at Columbia University. One of her friends named Patricia will be played by Jasmine Guy «The Vampire Diaries», «Grey's Anatomy».

She is very wealthy and wants her daughter Quinn to quit trying to become a designer and «settle down.» Who will play the other two women is not yet known, as well as the characters' characters.

The Harlem script was written by Tracy Oliver (The First Wives Club), and she will direct and produce. Amy Poehler will co-produce the project.