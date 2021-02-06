© Instagram / Will Smith





Will Smith for Zenit. The actor came to the training of Russian football players





The team is currently training in Dubai.

Hollywood actor Will Smith talked to Russian athletes - players of the St. Petersburg club «Zenith» and wrestler Habib Nurmagomedov.

A photo with the artist surrounded by football players appeared on the official account of FC Zenit on Twitter. «The special guest of today's training is Will Smith,» the photo was signed. It will be recalled that the team is currently training in Dubai.

«Will Smith for Zenit»! That's really cool! «,» Is he ever getting old? «,» Will Smith! We envy! « - The fans of the team admired.

Earlier, the picture with the actor was posted on his Instagram account by UFC champion Habib Nurmagomedov - he is also now in the UAE.

«I met Hollywood legend Will Smith. He said that he would be happy to come to Dagestan, «he wrote.