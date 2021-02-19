© Instagram / Will Smith





Will Smith's son seems to have an affair with Cara Delevingne





Sometimes friendship develops into love, but whether this applies to Kara Delevingne and Jaden Smith - time will tell. At least now young people are very close, as evidenced by the pictures of the Daily Mail. The paparazzi caught the 28-year-old model and 22-year-old actor and singer in West Hollywood on Valentine's Day. Jaden presented Kara a huge bouquet of red roses, then kissed her on the lips and hugged her for a long time.

It is known that Delevingne and Smith have known each other since 2017, and in 2020 a film with their participation «Life in a Year» was released. According to the plot, a 17-year-old boy learns about his girlfriend's fatal illness, after which he decides to fit a whole life into the year that remains for her. Kara and Jaden played the main roles, and from a couple in love in a movie, they have every chance of being reincarnated as lovers in reality.

We will remind, earlier, Delevingne was credited with novels with both actress Margaret Qualley and model Kaia Gerber. But it turned out that the girls are just close friends. The last official novel of Kara is considered to be a relationship with actress Ashley Benson, known for the TV series Pretty Little Liars. The news that 28-year-old Kara and 31-year-old Ashley had broken up after two years of relationship emerged in May 2020. This was reported by a verified People source, noting that the girls have not been together since April.

As for Smith, Jaden had previously provoked rumors of an affair with Lionel's daughter Richie, Sofia, as well as with model Sabrina Zada. Also at one time Smith met with Odessa Adlon, the daughter of Hollywood producer Pamela Adlon and German screenwriter Felix Adlon. Jaden and Odessa were together for more than two years, although periodically the American media «bred» the lovers - once a rumor leaked to the press that young Smith found a new passion at the Coachella festival and kissed her backstage all evening. And two years ago, for example, he stunned fans by stating that he was dating rapper Tyler, the Creator.