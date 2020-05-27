© Instagram / William Shatner





William Shatner, Captain James T. Kirk from the “Star Trek” series, seems to suffer from memory issues





These days, William Shatner has declared on his Instagram page that the «Star Wars» series celebrates the 40th anniversary' however, the actor was mistaken by three years!

William Shatner has starred in all parts of the «Star Trek» series as Captain James T. Kirk. His net worth has reached $100 million as of 2020 However, lately, the actor has suffered from forgetfulness. Of course, at the age of 89, Shatner has the right to show off some memory issues.

© Instagram / William Shatner





The matter is that William Shatner has left the following message on his Instagram: «Happy 40th Anniversary to «Star Wars»! Love, the Other Guys!» He made a big mistake because the series actually celebrates the 43rd anniversary this year. His followers correct him saying that «Star Wars» came out in 1977. Nevertheless, they love the series very much, as well as Kirk performed by Shatner. They wish «Star Wars» prospering.

William Shatner has been involved in video conferences lately a lot, which is why it's highly important for him not to make mistakes in this activity. On his Twitter, he announces that Lance aka Nerd tells about how to stop doing video conferencing wrong. Watch the video if you're interested in the topic.