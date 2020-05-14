© Instagram / Willow Smith





Willow Smith, Will Smith's daughter, has released a new music album! Listen to it!





Willow Smith, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, announced on her Twitter page that her new album is available now.

At the age of 19, Willow Smith has become a quite successful and talented singer. She has written songs on her own for a few years already and has got a great number of fans.

Willow's post on Twitter sounds like that: «Me and Tyler Cole's album dropped today! Stream it now». The album is titled «The Anxiety». All of Willow's fans are happy to hear the news. One of them even has drawn the portrait of Willow and Tyler Cole. Those who have listened to the album already say it is stunning.

On her official Instagram page, the star shares the video in which she performs her song «Time Machine» on guitar. The other day, Willow realized that she hasn't played this song on guitar about as long she's played «Female Energy Pt.2» or «Pretty Girls». It is a nice acoustic version!