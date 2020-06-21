© Instagram / Willow Smith





Willow Smith revealed her attitude to racism and problems of the black community





These days, Willow Smith took part in the special «Juneteenth» episode and shared her opinion about what is going on in America right now.

Willow Smith was happy to be born in the family of actors, which allowed her to easily build her career of a singer and actress. She's the daughter of actor Will Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Willow's brother, Jaden Smith, has become a quite successful rapper. At the age of 19, Willow can boast a net worth of $4 million dollars.

Willow Smith has posted a part of the special «Juneteenth» episode in which she discusses the topic of racism. She says about it, «It's so hard for me to understand how some people can't see the pattern». In the video, you can hear the last words of George Floyd before his death. It can really break anyone's heart to hear him call «mama» in his final moment. He sounded like a helpless child.

Listen to Willow Smith speak out about racism in Red Table talk along with Dr. Angela Davis and Tamika Mallory.