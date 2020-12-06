Willow Smith feels grateful for the most unnoticeable things. Learn what they are!

© Instagram / Willow Smith





Willow Smith has shared a charming post on her Instagram page demonstrating her gratitude to the world. That's surprising what she is thankful for!

Willow Smith, the daughter of actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, has become a talented singer. By the age of twenty, Willow Smith has got the net worth of 6 million dollars as of 2020. Willow's most popular songs include «Wait a Minute!» and «Whip My Hair». Both of her brothers, Trey Smith and Jaden Smith, have become famous actors, which proves that their whole family is talented in the acting field.

Willow Smith has recently posted marvelous message «Gratitude» on her official Instagram page. The message is accompanied with the beautiful picture of nature depicting a slope covered with green grass, the blue sky and the wide lake. The photo looks like a dream! The star has obviously a romantic soul, as she is able to notice things around her. Unfortunately, most modern people don't even notice these.

Willow Smith has showed herself wearing lingerie for Rihanna Fenty Savage Show. The girl did not feel confident at first thinking, «Maybe I can't handle this. Maybe that's not my face». However, later her mind set changed. Willow can be easily understood. That was her first time in front of the whole world ever wearing lingerie. The young star just wants to feel more comfortable in her skin.