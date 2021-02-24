© Instagram / Willow Smith





Willow Smith stars in advertising for Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger





Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has unveiled a spring-summer 2021 campaign starring singer Willow Smith, according to Hypebae. The collection was named «The Onitsuka Tiger Attitude».

Andrea Pompilio, creative director of Onitsuka Tiger, wanted to convey the dynamics in the new campaign, for this the representative of the brand included yoga poses that Willow Smith knows how to do well in the photo shoot.

© Instagram / Willow Smith





«This campaign gives us hope that there is no limit to fashion diversity and demonstrates that everyone can enjoy fashion in their own way,» added Andrea.

The new campaign features a bright yellow swing dress, stylish black nylon trench coat and colorful blazers.

Earlier, Cartier launched a campaign of Pasha watches with Willow Smith and Rami Malek. In total, five outstanding creative personalities were elected ambassadors of Pasha de Cartier.