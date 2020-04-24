© Instagram / Woody Harrelson





Woody Harrelson will appear in the new “Venom” movie in 2021. Don't miss it!





It has become known that Woody Harrelson is currently starring in a new movie of the legendary series. «Venom: Let There Be Carnage» will see the world in 2021. Few people know that the actor's dad, Charles Voyde Harrelson, was convicted of killing federal judge John H. Wood Jr., the first federal judge to have been killed in the 20th century. He died in prison in 2007.

Despite such a sad life story of his father, Woody Harrelson has become a successful actor. He is known for the 1985–1993 comedy series «Cheers» where her played Woody Boyd in all 200 episodes. Probably everyone of us knows 2009 zombie comedy «Zombieland».

Woody Harrelson co-starred Matthew McConaughey in the 1999 comedy movie «Edtv». They have worked on many projects too. Science fiction film «Hunger games» is another famous movie with Woody. All of his hard work has brought him the net worth of $65 million dollars.

the poster to the new movie with Woody Harrelson has got onto Instagram. It looks so colorful! Everyone of the actor's fans wishes to see him in the film.