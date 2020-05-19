© Instagram / Zac Brown Band





Zac Brown Band created Music Monday Trivia for fans: do you know the answer?





The American rock/country band led by Zac Brown decided to quiz its fans and asked a wicked question about its songs and lyrics – and we bet that's not about «Toes» (but maybe they meant «Toes,» who knows…)

Zack Brown Band took to Instagram with another Music Monday Trivia asking the question which true band's fans would love!

The question was «Which song was ZBB's first?» In the caption to the pic it was mentioned that it was high time for another round of the trivia. Moreover, the musicians expressed the idea that fans know all the words to this song. For those who don't know the answer there was a link in the story.

Let's listen and guess then!

Most users answered the question unanimously: they were sure it was «Chicken Fried.» At the same time, some were sure it was «Toes.» In addition, the users were quick to declare their love to the band.

How about you? If you are a fan it will be easy for you to guess the song, right? As for us, we're lost in guessing!